7-member SIT formed in abduction case of Netaji Nagar

Kolkata: Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Netaji Nagar abduction case which is linked to the alleged rape case of Anandapur.



The seven-member SIT led by an Assistant Commissioner (AC) ranked police officer on Thursday arrested three persons from Bagda identified as Biswanath Das, Biswanath Das alias Bapi and Sushmita Biswas.

Sources informed that the trio was involved in assaulting the youth after kidnapping against whom a rape complaint was lodged at Anandapur Police Station by a woman.

Earlier, police had arrested four persons, including three from Hyderabad. It was alleged that on December 4, a youth identified as Subhajit Mondal had raped a woman with whom he had a relation but recently she broke up.

While probing, cops found that Subhajit was missing, suspecting that he had fled. A twist in the situation cropped up when Netaji Nagar Police Station rescued Subhajit and his driver from a flat where they were confined since December 4.

While probing, cops of Netaji Nagar Police Station checked the CCTV footage and found that another youth identified as Souvik Das was driving Subhajit’s car in the afternoon on the day of the alleged rape. But the woman had claimed that she was raped at night.

Later Sovik was arrested. After interrogating him, cops found the mastermind of the whole incident Bikram Das was hiding in Hyderabad.