7 killed in head-on collision between dumper & toto

Kolkata: Seven persons, including a child were killed in a road accident after a head-on collision took place between a dumper and a toto at Gurap in Hooghly on Tuesday morning.



Police have arrested the driver and seized the dumper. According to sources, on Tuesday around 9:30 am, a toto carrying six passengers, including a 2-year-old child was moving towards Gurap from Kongsaripur area along National Highway (NH) 19.

At the same time, a dumper was moving towards Burdwan from Gurap when near Kongsaripur, the dumper collided head-on with the toto. Due to the impact, the toto got crushed under the dumper.

Local residents and police personnel rescued the six toto passengers and the driver who got trapped under the dumper. They were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where five were declared brought dead.

Two other persons, including the toto driver, succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital. It is suspected that the dumper was moving very fast and the driver failed to control it when it came close to the toto. Police have started a probe.

A mechanical test of the dumper may be conducted soon.