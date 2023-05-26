7 held for raping woman, selling her daughter

KOLKATA: Seven persons were arrested for allegedly raping a woman and trying to sell her one-month-old girl.

The woman told the cops that she used to do stitching work for Giriraj Khaitan at his house in Mannapara of Bally. Last year, the woman was allegedly raped by Sankar Prasad at Khaitan’s house due to which she got pregnant. About a month ago, she gave birth to a girl child. Since then, Khaitan and Prasad were pressurising her to sell the child. But the woman had refused. On May 9 when she was going to her relative’s house, the child was snatched away by Khaitan, Prasad and a few others. Cops picked up Khaitan and Prasad following which it was found that the child was sold to a couple by a racket led by another couple. Later, police arrested the couple. Vishnu’s brother was also arrested.