7 get lifer for murder

Alipurduar: The Additional District & Sessions Judge sentenced seven accused persons to life imprisonment for murder. After 17 years of legal proceedings, the court pronounced the final sentence on Tuesday. “Justice Papiya Das sentenced seven accused, among the eight, to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000 each for murdering Suresh Munda. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional 6 months of imprisonment. They were charged under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. Pratap Munda, one of the accused, died during the course of legal proceedings,” stated Debarshi Chatterjee, Panel Public Prosecutor.

The victim, Suresh Munda, was a resident of Dhumichipara of Madarihat in Alipurduar. The incident occurred on January 29, 2007, when Suresh Munda was summoned to an arbitration meeting for stealing goats. He was brutally beaten with a knife, iron rod and stick, after which he was taken to Birpara State General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.