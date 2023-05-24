7 from Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre in final list

KOLKATA: As many as 7 out of 15 students from Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) made it to the final list of UPSC CSE 2022.



The Union Public Service Commission declared the UPSC IAS Final result of the year 2022 on Tuesday.

15 students from the study centre appeared for the personality test of the coveted exam and out of them 7 students made it to the final list.

Chaitanya Khemani from Siliguri secured an all-India rank of 158. Ishan Sinha from Kolkata stood 234. Rishabh Singh from Kolkata secured 294th rank. Akanksha Jha from Kolkata secured 371 rank.

Md. Burhan Zaman from Kolkata secured the 768th rank. Priyanka Mondal from Pailan, Bishnupur secured the 802 spot and Sourab Das from Chandannagar, Hooghly stood 815. SNTCSSC was launched by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to provide training, at a minimum cost, to the youths of the state who choose to take the UPSC conducted Civil Services Examination.