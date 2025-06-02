7 feet in height and 5 feet in width - Kushmandi artists craft ‘record-breaking’ wooden mask for traditional festival

BALURGHAT: A group of eight artisans from the Mahishbathan Gramin Hastashilpa Samabay Samiti in Kushmandi block of South Dinajpur district have crafted what they claim to be the largest wooden mask ever made in the region. Measuring an impressive seven feet in height and five feet in width, the mask has reportedly surpassed all previous records in traditional wooden mask-making. The grand mask was worshipped on Monday at the 56-year-old Hiyaliburi Puja, a well-known local festival. Local artisan Shankar Das stated: “Until now, masks were typically crafted in sizes not exceeding three feet in height and two feet in width. This is the first time a mask of this scale has been made. It has already been sold for

Rs 71,000.” According to him, the mask artisans have been making masks for a long time and there is a consistent demand not only across Bengal but from other parts of India as well. “The government allocates special handicraft stalls for us in district fairs, where our masks are proudly displayed,” he added. The wooden masks of Mahishbathan in Kushmandi are renowned not just in Bengal but across India for their intricate craftsmanship and cultural value. For generations, families in the village have been engaged in this traditional art form, which has now gained significant visibility and demand, especially through state-organised handicraft fairs held in various parts of Bengal. Currently, the craft is providing sustainable livelihoods to the artisans, many of whom are seeing profits from mask sales. The state government has also extended financial support to these artists in the form of special stipends. Artisans apply for this assistance through the District Information and Cultural department and upon approval from the state, they begin receiving the benefits. Approximately 20 to 25 families in Mahishbathan village are directly involved in the mask-making trade, continuing a legacy that blends art, heritage and devotion.

