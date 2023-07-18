7 days after he goes missing, Trinamool worker found dead

Kolkata: A Trinamool Congress (TMC) worker who was missing for the past seven days was found dead on Monday in a bush in Budbud of West Burdwan.



The Trinamool Congress worker identified as Chadu Bauri (41) was reportedly missing since July 11.

He reportedly went to Budbud and was seen outside of the counting venue of the Panchayat polls.

After he did not return home, Chandu’s brother Dharmendra Bauri lodged a missing diary at the Budbud Police Station.

According to sources, on the day of counting, police had resorted to lathi charge outside of the counting venue after tension erupted.

Cops are trying to find out whether Chadu was there during the time when the lathi charge took place.

Also, police are probing to find out whether he was assaulted to death by any other person.

As of now, cops are waiting for the autopsy report to ascertain the cause of death.