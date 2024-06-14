‘7-day traffic block trial run for Metro construction work to end on June 15’

Kolkata: The seven-day trial run of traffic block for the construction of Metro non-concourse slab (viaduct) which will attach both ends of Nicco Park (Nalban) Metro station on Orange Line was taken. It will continue till June 15.

After receiving permission from Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, the trial run was initiated from June 9. It is being conducted to keep a check of all parameters on the busy road at Nicco Park. According to Metro officials, the approval for the trial run was received on June 8 after several letters for the same were given to the police commissionerate.

During the traffic block, rope lights were provided on guard rails for proper visibility for the pedestrians. Halogen lights were also provided in the barricaded area to ensure proper illumination. Signage boards were placed on both the ends to make the drivers aware of the work.

Meanwhile, to ensure smooth traffic flow, the road towards the Airport-end was widened by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), the implementing agency. Metro authorities informed that the future course of action will be taken based on the result of the trial run. “Once the permission for the traffic block is received, it will take 90 days to complete the work successfully,” a Metro Railway official stated.