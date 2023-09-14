7 arrested for running fake job racket

: A team of Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Burdwan conducted a raid at Railway Institute near Burdwan Municipal Corporation on Tuesday and arrested seven people allegedly running a fake job racket.

At the institute, 11 people were found dealing and exchanging papers for Group C and Group D jobs in Railways.

They were all detained, out of which few were identified as victims seeking jobs in the Railways.

The accused identified as Sk Jinat Ali claimed that he along with his associates allegedly ran the fake appointment racket for a year in lieu of money which ranged from Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh per candidate.

The team seized three fake blank service books, six fake appointment forms, seven fake railway recruitment board optical mark recognition answer sheets, one fake joining register and stamp of Indian Railways, among other documents. The seven culprits along with seized forged documents were handed over to the local police station for further legal action.