6th edition of Duare Sarkar to be held from April 1 to 20

Kolkata: The sixth edition of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) will be held from April 1 to 20. Outreach camps and acceptance of applications will be done from April 1 to 10, while from April 11 to 20, services will be delivered.



Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi in a high-level meeting held at Nabanna on Thursday directed all concerned principal secretaries/secretaries and the district magistrates who attended virtually to ensure the completion of the disposal of all applications by April 20.

Benefits will be delivered in connection with 32 schemes, three of which — Bhabisyat Credit Card (BCC) of the MSME department, Medhashree scheme of the Backward Classes Welfare department and Registration and Approval of financial assistance for drip and sprinkler irrigation systems under Bangla Krishi Sech Yojanaare — are being introduced this time. The Paray Samadhan will also be held following the same schedule.

Under the BCC scheme, eligible applicants can take a business loan of up to 5 lakh to start a business. Seed money of up to Rs 25,000 will be provided for the government. The scheme was announced by the state in the Budget presented in February.

The Medhashree scheme was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a distribution programme at Alipurduar in January.

“All OBC students studying in classes V to VIII will be eligible for availing the benefits of the project,” a senior official of BCW department said. The rate of scholarship is Rs 800 per annum per beneficiary.

“We are targeting to hold 1 lakh camps in total because the time span is not much. We need to act in mission mode to meet the deadline for the delivery of services. At least 20 per cent of camps will be held in mobile mode to reach out to the people hailing from the remote areas in the state,” a senior Nabanna official said.

Since December 2020, when Duare Sarkar and Paray Samadhan were launched, over 3.71 lakh outreach camps have been held and more than 6.77 crore services have been delivered.