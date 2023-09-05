68-year-old man arrested for raping a class 5 student

Siliguri: A 68-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor in the Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad area. The minor is a student of class five. The accused has been identified as Sitaram Singh.

It is being alleged that the man had been raping the girl for the last one month. He used to lure her with money and take her to his house where he repeatedly raped her. He is a neighbor of the victim. The family came to know about the incident when they asked the girl about the money. On Monday, the police arrested the accused. Charged under sections of the POCSO Act, Singh was produced before the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Tuesday.