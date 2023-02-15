618 candidates whose recommendation letters were cancelled by SSC move HC

kolkata: The 618 candidates whose recommendation letters have been cancelled by the West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) have approached the Calcutta High Court questioning the cancellation of their jobs when the case related to it is going on in the court.



The WBSSC on Monday published a notification stating that the Commission had submitted at the Calcutta High Court that the recommendation made in favour of the 618 candidates were found erroneously issued. Along with the notification, the Commission had published a list of these candidates.

“The list of the remaining candidates out of the list of 952 will be published subsequently,” the Commission stated.

These 618 candidates have approached the Calcutta High Court questioning the list produced by the Commission.

In 2016, a question was raised on the recruitment process of class IX-X teachers.

The WBSSC had accepted the appointment of 805 teachers as illegal.

On Monday night, it decided to cancel the recommendation letters of 618 teachers.

These teachers approached the Division Bench of Justice Subrata Talukdar and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya. Their case may be heard on Wednesday.

An allegation of corruption in the appointment of class IX-X teachers has surfaced in 2016. The case in this regard is still going on.

There were allegations that OMR marks for some candidates do not match with the WBSSC server data.