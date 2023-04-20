‘61-year-old succumbs to heat stroke in Balurghat’

balurghat: Heat stroke reportedly claimed an elderly woman’s life in Balurghat on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Malati Soren (61). She was the resident of Balurghat block’s Badbangdi area.



Soren’s grandson Kiran said that his grandmother fell ill immediately after taking a glass of water at home.

She was rushed to Balurghat District Hospital by her family members. She died on the way to the hospital.

Later police from the Balurghat police station reached the spot and sent the body of the deceased to Balurghat police morgue for autopsy.

The deceased’s grandson Kiran claimed that his grandmother died due to heatstroke.

Meanwhile on Thursday, on behalf of the district police of South Dinajpur and Harirampur police station, a Jalchhatra (water barrier) was installed at Harirampur Chowpathi More area.

Amid intense heat prevailing in the region, the initiative was taken up by the police personnel thinking about the common people.

“Already the mercury has risen to extreme levels. Keeping in mind the common people on the road, cold drinking water along with gram and molasses were distributed on Thursday afternoon by Harirampur police station.

The police personnel handed out glasses of water and gram jiggery to the people walking on the road,” said a police officer of Harirampur police station.

The common people were happy to get cold water from the police personnel in the scorching hot weather.

The people of the area applauded the initiative of the police.

Notably, the people of the entire state are suffering from the intense heat. South Dinajpur district is no exception. Balurghat town is burning with temperatures above 41 degree Celsius.

In this adverse condition, the common people are being advised to use sunglasses, umbrellas and caps while going outside.

“They must have to carry sufficient drinking water mixed with ORS. The senior citizens and children will take special care during this condition. They are being advised to stay indoors during the daytime,” said a local physician.