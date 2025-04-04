60-yr-old man arrested for raping minor

Raiganj: A 60-year-old man from North Dinajpur district was arrested on Thursday night on charges of raping a minor girl studying in Class IX. The accused is reportedly the father of a civic volunteer posted at Kaliyaganj Police Station.

The incident has triggered tension in the locality, with locals demanding strict action against the accused. According to reports, the crime took place on the afternoon of March 19 when the girl was alone at home.

The accused allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to anyone.

The crime came to light on Thursday afternoon when the victim fell sick and confided in her parents. Shocked and outraged, her parents, along with local residents, lodged a complaint at Kaliyaganj Police Station later that night. Acting promptly, the police arrested the accused and initiated an investigation.

Confirming the arrest, Kaliyaganj Police Station IC Debabrata Mukherjee stated: “Based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s parents, we have arrested the accused and started an investigation

into the matter.”