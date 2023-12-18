60 old water tanks to be dismantled & replaced: ER

Kolkata: After the collapse of a 130-year-old overhead water tank at Burdwan Railway Station which claimed lives of three people and injured 27, Eastern Railway (ER) has decided to dismantle 60 old water tanks located within the platform area and station premise under its jurisdiction.



After the mishap, a survey was conducted by the ER officials to identify accident-prone water tanks. They have identified 12 old water tanks situated in the platform area, which includes three in Howrah Division, eight in Asansol and one in Malda. They have also located 48 old tanks situated with station premises, including seven in Sealdah, 23 in Asansol, 14 in Howrah and four in Malda. These will be dismantled in due course.

The existing Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) tanks which have served more than 60 years will also be dismantled and replaced by new RCC tanks.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Eastern Railway Kausik Mitra said that the dismantling process has commenced and is expected to be completed within one year.

During this period, ER stated that there will be minimal disruption to regular service and all necessary precautions will be taken to ensure a smooth transition.

During the dismantling process, water tanks in stations as well as platform premises will be kept with lesser water capacity and the tanks will be filled twice a day if need arises.