6 researchers from Vidyasagar University among top in Stanford list

Kolkata: The names of six researchers from Vidyasagar University featured in the list of top scientists published by Stanford University.



The results of a recent research performed by academics from Stanford University published a comprehensive list that identified the Top 2 per cent of most influential scientists worldwide based on the Scopus publications impact. The report was prepared by Prof John PA Loannidis of Stanford University and his team and published by Elsevier.

A total of 3,352 Indian researchers found a place in this list that represents the valuable impact of India on the global research platform. Most of the researchers in this list are from leading universities like IISc, IITs, NITs, and IIITs etc.

The departmental head of Mathematics at Vidyasagar University Professor Sankar Kumar Roy and two other professors from the same department — Professor Madhumangal Pal and Professor Ganesh Gorai found a place among the top scientists from across the country. The other three are assistant professor of Tamralipta Mahavidyalaya Professor Sovan Samanta,

researchers from Vidyasagar University Professor Chiranjib Jana and Tapan Senapati. Tamralipta Mahavidyalaya is under Vidyasagar University.