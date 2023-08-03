6 regular teaching posts created at Pavlov Mental Hosp

In a bid to provide better mental healthcare services, the state government has created six regular teaching posts at the Pavlov Mental Hospital that had been announced as the ‘Centre of Excellence on Mental Health’.

This is a part of an overall drive the state health department has taken up to mitigate the infrastructural lapses which are still there.

All the six newly-created teaching posts will be on the ranks of associate professors at Pavlov Mental Hospital at the second campus of Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

There will be 2 teachers from clinical psychology, 2 from psychiatry social work and 2 from psychiatry nursing. After coming to power, the Mamata Banerjee government had given emphasis on mental health. Pavlov Mental Hospital has been given a facelift.

Meanwhile, the state health department has already created 12 new posts for the proposed ‘state-of -the-art’ cancer hub which is being set up at the SSKM Hospital after the Bengal government gave a ‘go ahead’ with the project. The department felt the need to set up a department of surgical oncology at the SSKM Hospital for the surgery of cancer patients.

It will also impart teaching in surgical oncology at post doctoral level. Two posts of professors in the discipline of onco surgery, two posts of associate professors, two assistant professors have been created.

The state health department has constituted a committee to examine the revision of existing transfer and posting policy for medical officers under West Bengal Health Service (WBHS).

The main objective is to ensure that health services are not hampered due to any irrational transfer. The five-member new committee will examine the pros and cons of existing transfer policy in detail and may bring necessary changes in the current system. Director of health services (DHS) Siddhartha Niyogi has been made the chairman of the committee while the director of medical education (DME) has become the co-chairman.