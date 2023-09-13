6 of a family injured in clash over possession of a plot

Six persons of a family were injured when a clash took place between the members of two families on Tuesday noon over the possession of a plot at Jharigram under Karandighi Police Station of North Dinajpur district.

The locals rushed them to the local Rasakhoa Hospital from where three of them were shifted to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital.

Tension spread in the village following the incident. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot.

One Samsul Hoque said: “Biku Seikh along with miscreants from Bihar were forcefully occupying a portion of our plot and were breaking our toilet. When our family members protested, armed with lethal weapons and spades, they launched an attack on us in which six of our family members were injured. Three of my brothers, Samiul Akhtar, Sajahan Ali and Rahamat Ali received serious injuries. They are struggling for life in Raiganj Medical College and hospital.” The family members of Biku Seikh are reportedly absconding.

IC Karandighi Police Station Palash Mahanta said: “No one has been arrested yet. An investigation is on. We hope to nab the culprits soon.”