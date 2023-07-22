MillenniumPost
6 killed, 16 injured in lightning strikes across state

BY Agencies21 July 2023 7:30 PM GMT
Kolkata: Six people were killed and 16 others injured in lightning strikes in different districts of West Bengal on Friday, an official said.

Among those dead, three persons were from the Paschim Medinipur district, two persons were from Purullia and one person was from

the Jalpaiguri district, the official of the state Disaster

Management Department informed.

Sixteen people were injured in lightning strikes, and they were admitted to different hospitals, he said.

Agencies

