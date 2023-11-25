6 held for smuggling contraband worth over Rs 2 crore

Kolkata: In a major crackdown by the Special Task Force of West Bengal six people, including two from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were arrested for allegedly smuggling 3030 litres of prohibited narcotics-mixed cough syrup worth more than Rs 2 crore from Uttar Pradesh to Gangarampur area.

A team of STF caught the accused persons while they were transferring the consignment from a twelve-wheeler truck to two vehicles at NH-512 under Gangarampur Police Station. The team had a tip-off that such a consignment was heading towards Gangarampur area from Uttar Pradesh. Based on which, they conducted the raid on the intervening night of November 23 and November 24. The accused were identified as Suman Kumar Singh (37) of Bihar, Harindar Maurya (38) of UP, and four from South Dinajpur were identified as Madhab Halder (40), Gagan Paul (45), Parimal Shil (40) and Pranab Saha (33).