6 companies of Central forces arrive at South Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: Six companies of Central force reached South Dinajpur district on Friday. They will be deployed in several parts of the district to ensure free and fair rural polls in the region.



The poll is slated to be held on July 8. On June 25, one company Central force had arrived in this district. On Friday another six companies of Central force arrived in this district.

“On Friday, a total of 13 companies of Central force arrived at Balurghat Railway Station by a special train. Of them, seven companies were allotted for North Dinajpur. The rest of the six companies were allotted for South Dinajpur,” said a police officer.

When the Central force reached Balurghat station, the police officials from Balurghat Police Station greeted the commanding officers with bouquets.

According to an official source, the Central forces will be deployed at six police stations namely Patiram, Tapan, Gangarampur, Banshihari, Kushmandi and Harirampur.

Superintendent of Police of South Dinajpur Rahul De said that the Central force will soon start route march and area domination in order to build up confidence among the voters.