6 children die at BC Roy Hosp; tally touches 39 in 2 months

Kolkata: Six children died at BC Roy Children’s Hospital in the city on Sunday after being admitted with symptoms like fever, cough and cold. In the last two months, 39 children have died in BC Roy Children’s Hospital.



Out of six, two children were identified as Atifa Khatun and Aarman Gazi. Khatun was from the Metiabruz area under Nadial police station. She was admitted to the hospital on February 26 with symptoms of fever, cough, and breathing problems. Despite treatment, she did not show any sign of recovery, and passed away on Sunday morning.

Gazi was from Minakhan police station in Basirhat sub-division in North 24-Parganas district. The child was admitted last week with similar symptoms and died on Sunday at around 5 am. According to media reports, one child

from Basirhat who died at

the hospital on Sunday had adenovirus mentioned in the death certificate.

The state Health department has started training doctors in rural health centres at the block level and also in the sub-divisions on how to handle the situation in the wake of a rising number of viral cases.

The department has also planned to introduce tele-medicine through Swasthya Ingit portal that had emerged to be extremely handy for the government to meet pandemic challenges.

The main purpose of the move is to check unnecessary referrals of children to the city hospitals.

It has come to light that doctors in the village health centres are referring children to district and city hospitals when they can easily treat the patients there. This has been happening due to a palpable panic.

Meanwhile, three children died in the city on March 2 (Thursday) following a fever. One child was from Barasat while the second one was from Gobardanga in North 24-Parganas. The third child was from South 24-Parganas’ Canning. They were admitted to BC Roy Hospital with viral infections.