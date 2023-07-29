6 cases registered so far in connection with illegal sale of land in New Town

Kolkata: Six cases have been registered so far in connection with the alleged sale of the plots owned by HIDCO at the Techno City police station.



However, investigation of all the cases has been taken over by the Bidhannagar city police detective department.

According to sources, cops are trying to track the persons involved in the crime through the bank accounts where the money was credited by the people who were cheated. The police are also tracking mobile numbers which were used in the crime and as well as associated with the bank accounts.

Though only six cases have been registered so far, cops suspect that more such cases might get registered as the number of people victimised by the racket is not yet confirmed. The racket, which sold the lands at New Town illegally, planned so well that none of the prospected buyers approached HIDCO, which is the owner of the plots for inquiry. So far, the police has come to know that the racket had targeted affluent people interested in buying plots at prime locations of New Town.

The incident came to light when a buyer was trying to complete the mutation process. It is alleged that after the deal was finalised, the accused prepared forged documents and the logos. The documents were forged in such a manner that the officer and registers of the land and land revenue department failed to recognise them. However, the record showed that the stamp duty for selling and buying the lands worth crores of rupees was submitted to the government’s fund. The forgery was spotted at the time of mutation.