6 automated fare collection gates installed at Kavi Subhas Metro Stn

KOLKATA: Six new automated fare collection gates at Kavi Subhash Metro station have been installed to enable the commuters to enter or exit the station smoothly.



The Kavi Subhash Metro station will become the joining point for the blue line, i.e. Dakshineswar to Kavi Subhash and yet to be inaugurated orange line, i.e. Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukherjee Metro station.

These newly installed gates will be bi-directional which according to Metro authorities will enable a smooth transit considering that they have planned that commuters will be able to travel from Dakshineswar to Hemanta Mukherjee using one ticket.

The existing six gates adjacent to the Down Metro platform, which serve the passengers of Blue Line now, will be dismantled.

As a result, commuters will be able to switch over in between Blue Line and Orange Line without having to punch their tokens or smart cards. Integrated ticketing system will be in place for the same.

These gates can handle 45 passengers per minute. According to officials, considering that there will be a rush in future, these gates would be helpful.

Commuters after getting down at the Down platform of Kavi Subhash Metro station will be able to punch their Metro tokens or smart cards at these gates and also avail the services of Eastern Railway from New Garia station.