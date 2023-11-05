59-yr-old bags 4 medals in Open Int’l Masters Athletics Championship

Siliguri: Dipti Paul, an athlete of Siliguri has proved the adage — age is just a number — right.



She bagged two gold medals and two silver medals in the Open International Masters Athletic Championship at the age of 59 years! Her performance at this age has amazed the people in Siliguri.

At an age when people think of giving up sports, she made the country and the people of Siliguri proud by winning these medals in International games.

“The only weapon to live a healthy life is an open mind, which can break all the barriers. Sports and exercise are the key ‘mantra’ of a healthy life. If anyone has the courage to do something, no barrier can break their morals,” said Dipti Paul. 59-year-old Dipti lives with her two sons and their family in Deshbandhu Para in Siliguri. She bagged several medals in running in different championships.

This International Masters Athletic Championship was held in Dubai on October 27 to 29. There, she won gold medals in the 10 km and 5 km run. She won silver medals in 3000 metre and 1500 metre walk. This championship was organised by Dubai Sports Council.

More than 500 players participated in the championship from different countries, including the United States, South Africa and Philippines. A total of four players participated in the championship from North Bengal.

“This championship in Dubai was a great experience. Many athletes from different countries participated in this competition. Seeing them boosted my morale. I will run as long as I can,” Dipti further added. Meanwhile, with the aim of developing the athletics in Siliguri, Dipti Paul is planning to set up an academy of her own there and is looking for a place.