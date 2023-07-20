58-yr-old’s suicide bid at Metro stn foiled

A 58-year-old man attempted suicide on the Down tracks at Mahatma Gandhi Metro Station on Wednesday and was saved after the motorman of the approaching train applied the emergency brake. At around 12:14 pm, the 58-year-old man jumped in front of the approaching Metro. Seeing this, the motorman applied emergency brakes, thus

saving his life. The man was rescued at around 12:16 pm by the Metro RPF and other Metro officials. He was then taken to the station master’s officer. During the questioning, the man confessed that he had committed suicide because of his health problems. His family

members were contacted over the phone and he was later handed over to his wife and brother. The Metro services remained normal after the incident. This is the second such instance where suicide was

attempted at MG Road Metro Station this month alone. Earlier on July 11, a couple had attempted suicide by jumping in front of a UP Metro at MG Road station. Both received multiple injuries and were

taken to Medical College for necessary treatment. Similarly, on June 3, a couple attempted suicide at Noapara Downline. According to authorities, Railway Protection Force of Kolkata Metro foiled 11 suicide attempts at different Metro stations

from April 1, 2022 to March 25, 2023.