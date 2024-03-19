58-year-old man attempts suicide

Kolkata: A 58-year-old man attempted suicide at the Down Line of Mahanayak Uttam Kumar (Tollygunge) Metro Station of Blue Line on Monday.



The man suddenly attempted suicide by jumping in front of an approaching Metro, MR-413 at 11:03 am. Seeing the passenger on the track bed, the driving motorman stopped the train. According to Metro officials, the man sustained minor injuries. He was rescued by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and station staff and taken to the station superintendent’s office, where he was administered first aid.

At 11:45 am, he was sent to MR Bangur Hospital for further medical examination. Metro authorities also informed the Regent Park Police Station of the incident at 11:35 am.

On January 15, a man had accidentally fallen on the Up line of Rabindra Sadan Metro Station. The 35-year-old man, accompanied by his mother, from SSKM Medical College and Hospital after treatment. According to the data provided by Metro Railway on World Suicide Prevention Day, nine suicide attempts were made in Metro last year, out of which seven attempts were foiled. Since its inception, 361 suicide attempts have been made till date, out of which Metro staff foiled 187 attempts. In 2022, six suicide attempts were made and out of which two attempts were foiled by the Metro staff.