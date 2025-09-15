5.8 magnitude quake jolts Assam; tremors felt across North Bengal and North-East

Darjeeling: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale jolted Assam on Sunday afternoon, sending waves of panic across Guwahati and adjoining areas. The tremor struck at 4:41 pm, with shocks rippling as far as North Bengal, Sikkim and neighbouring Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake’s epicenter lay in Udalguri, at a shallow depth of just 5 kilometres. The sudden jolt forced frightened residents in Guwahati to rush out of their homes, though no casualties or damage to property have been reported so far.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reassured citizens, stating: “There has been no report of any major damage or loss of life. The administration is actively monitoring the situation.”

Former Assam Chief Minister and current Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal also urged vigilance. “Major earthquake in Assam. My prayers for everyone’s safety and well-being. Urge all to stay alert!” he posted on X. The earthquake comes on the heels of a 3.5 earthquake that had shaken Sonitpur, Assam on September 2.The earthquake brought back memories of the devastating quake of September 18, 2011 which had measured 6.9 on the Richter scale and caused extensive damage in both Darjeeling and Sikkim. At least 111 people were killed in that quake. Majority of the buildings in Darjeeling are earthquake-prone with gross violations of the municipal building rules.

With the quake people were seen running around in utter panic. Many rushed out of their houses and high rises in Siliguri with ceiling fans rattling. “A catastrophe of enormous magnitude is just waiting to happen and we are neither prepared nor equipped to tackle it. We are in 4 to 5 in the seismic zone. Building rules have to be imposed stringently. Constructions cannot be allowed on slopes more than 40 degrees. Rock detailing along with slope aspect analysis has to be done for all constructions,” stated Mamata Desai, an environmentalist and geographer.

She has worked on landslide hazard management, especially in Darjeeling and Sikkim Himalayas, for more than 25 years. Slope aspect analysis determines whether the slope is north or south facing which in turn determines the rock or soil type and vegetation.