57-year-old dies of dengue in Bongaon

Kolkata: Dilip Roy (57), a resident of Bongaon in North 24-Parganas, died of dengue on Thursday. He tested positive for the vector-borne disease on August 6. He was admitted to Bongaon Hospital on Wednesday as his health condition deteriorated. A 70-year-old man, identified as Ratan Karmakar, a resident of Nadia’s Ranaghat reportedly died of dengue last week. An elderly woman from the same district also died of dengue last week. The state Health department has already alerted all civic bodies, warning that dengue and malaria cases may go up in the next few months.

According to Health department statistics, maximum infected cases were reported between August and December last year. To ensure that the infected cases do not go up during this period this year, all the civic bodies have been asked to conduct surveillance drives in all the under-construction high-rise buildings and also in various households to ensure there is no accumulated water. The civic bodies have also been directed to spread insecticides on a regular basis. The state government has decided to conduct house-to-house mosquito larvae surveys till December. The government has already issued necessary directives to various stakeholders who are involved in processes to check the spread. Drones will be used to detect mosquito larvae in various civic body areas, sources said.