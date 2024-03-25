57-old-old woman found dead in Haridevpur

Kolkata: A 57-year-old woman was found dead at her residence in Haridevpur on Sunday. No suicide note was recovered by the police, according to sources.



The deceased identified as Deepa Halder used to live with her husband who is a doctor at a government hospital. The couple has a child who is studying medicine in London.

Reportedly, Deepa was suffering from depression and took medicines for it regularly. It was reported that she had a fight with her husband on Saturday evening.

When she did not respond on Sunday morning despite repeated efforts, an alarm was raised. After the door to her room was broken, her body was found hanging.