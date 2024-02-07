52 spotted deer released in Buxa Tiger Reserve

To boost the biodiversity of the Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR), 52 spotted deer were released on Wednesday, sourced from the Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary. This continues a decade-long initiative, as over 1000 deer have been reintroduced to the reserve.

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of BTR (West), stated: “In the presence of forest officials and the vet team of Buxa, 52 spotted deer were successfully released on Wednesday in the core zone of the tiger reserve. These deer were transported in two large vehicles from Bethuadahari Wildlife Sanctuary in Nadia, under the Nadia-Murshidabad Division and escorted by different divisions on their journey to BTR. The augmentation of the prey base is an ongoing project, with periodic releases of spotted deer.” After nearly two decades without reporting tiger presence, Buxa Tiger Reserve experienced a breakthrough in 2021 when a trap camera captured a tiger’s photo.

Subsequent years confirmed tiger sightings, and on the last day of 2023, another trap camera captured a photo of a tiger. To reintroduce tigers, the state Forest department collaborated with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), implementing measures such as establishing a stable prey base, releasing herbivores, and maintaining sufficient grasslands.

Following NTCA guidelines, there’s a plan to increase the tiger population in Buxa and nationwide. As part of this initiative, 15 villages will be rehabilitated from hills and plains in the core area of Buxa Tiger Reserve. Ongoing resettlement of two forest villages this year, with seven more planned relocations, aims to create a conducive environment for the tiger population.