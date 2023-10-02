5.2 magnitude earthquake shakes North Bengal

Alipurduar: An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale shook North Bengal and adjacent areas on Monday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.2 and occurred at 6:15 pm.



The epicentre was located in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, with coordinates at Lat: 25.90 and Long: 90.57. The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometres.

Tremors were felt in various areas, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Dinajpur, Malda and neighbouring Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura.

It was also felt in Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and China, with varying degrees of intensity. No loss of life

or damage to property

has been reported.