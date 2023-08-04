506 students get job placements through Malda Job Fair, 2023

Malda: A total of 506 students of various technical institutes of Malda got job placements through the Job Fair, 2023 organised by the district administration as directed by the technical education training and skill development department, government of West Bengal. The fair was held at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Malda campus under the English Bazar police station on August 1, to observe the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) and skill month.



The job fair was aimed to provide a platform for placement opportunities to job seekers who have been trained through Polytechnic, ITI, Vocational Institute and Paschim Banga Society for Skill Development — Training Partners (PBSSD-TP), in the Malda district. There are 98 PBSSD-TP in Malda district.

Altogether, 863 students took part in this initiative of the state government, of which 677 were males and 186 females (polytechnic: 56, ITI 279, vocational: 432, PBSSD: 96 students). 29 employers or aggregators, including Jindal Steel works, TATA MOTOR, WISTRON, Hitachi Astemo, Auto Axles Ltd, Glen industries Pvt Ltd were present in the job fair. The students were offered to face interviews in more than one company. A total of 922 interviews were held. Of 863 students, 506 were selected in various companies. The students were offered salaries ranging between Rs 10,500 and Rs 23,000. Jemeel Fathima Zeba, additional district magistrate, Malda, said: “The initiative is very good and we will try to hold it at a larger scale in future. Talks are on with more companies so that more jobs can be brought for our students. We’ll also help the students if they want to enroll in Rojgar Seva Portal.”