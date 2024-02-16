50-yr-old held for raping minor

BALURGHAT: A minor was allegedly raped in South Dinajpur. The accused Shankar Das (50 years), a neighbour, has been arrested. He had lured the Class 3 student with a chocolate on Thursday evening.



According to a police source, the schoolgirl had gone for tuition in the neighbourhood. However, she went back home to get a book. In the name of giving a chocolate, she was lured to a deserted area near the house and was raped by Das. Hearing the victim’s screams, neighbours rushed to spot and caught Das. The matter was reported to the police and Das was immediately arrested.

Shanti Mondal, a neighbour, said: “The accused man resides in our area. He often consumes liquor. We demand exemplary punishment.”