50-year-old accused of attempting to rape minor

Siliguri: A 50-year-old man was accused of allegedly attempting to rape a 13-year-old.



The incident occurred in the Panitanki area near the Indo-Nepal border.

The minor is a student of Class VIII. On Friday morning, the girl was on the way to her grandfather’s house.

The accused, who is a resident of the same area, took the girl to a corn field luring her with money. When he tried to rape her, the minor screamed and locals caught him red-handed.

The accused tried to resolve the matter mutually by offering Rs 50,000 to the minor’s family but they lodged a written complaint at the police with the help of a local Panchayat member.

Till the report was filed, the accused was absconding.