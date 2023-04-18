‘50% of the population in N Bengal aware of Consumer Protection Act’

balurghat: Half of the total population in North Bengal is well aware of the Consumer Protection Act, said the Consumer Affairs minister Biplab Mitra on Tuesday.



“50 per cent of the total population in North Bengal has become fully aware about the Consumer Protection Act now. This has been possible for the proper planning of the department. Our department has initiated several measures for this task. We are confident this figure will surely reach 100 per cent covering all the districts of North Bengal,” Mitra said.

Notably, after taking the charge of the Consumer Affairs department, Mitra has started plethora of initiatives in order to grow consciousness among the people of North Bengal. After the demise of Sadhan Pandey, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given the responsibility of the Consumer Affairs department to Mitra.

Mitra had already organised a Consumer Protection Fair in South Dinajpur’s Gangarampur on March 5. Such a fair was organised for the first time in North Bengal.

Mitra said the Consumer Affairs department has been organising Kreta Suraksha Mela every year to spread the message on consumer awareness and to promote the provisions of consumer-friendly legislations in force at a bigger platform.