5-yr-old makes record by reciting 50 poems in about 8 minutes

malda: A 5-year-old boy made it to the India Book of Records (IBR) for reciting 50 poems in 8 minutes and 7 seconds. Mahfooz Rahaman from Baghbari area under the English Bazar police station has achieved this feat by reciting a maximum number of Bengali poems with the name of the poets in the country.



The boy’s father, Mosfuda Rahaman, a lecturer in Malda College, said: “I am proud of my son for his achievement. It’s very hard to memorize 50 poems and recite them in 8 minutes. All the credit goes to his mother who really worked hard for her intense love for Bengali language.”

Mahfooz recited 50 poems in a short time and was able to name 48 poets within that time frame.

Mahfooz’s mother, Tahasina Afreen, a housewife, said: “Nowadays people are getting their kids admitted in English medium schools. Hence, the students are on the verge of forgetting Bengali. One must study Bengali with utmost dedication for it’s our mother-tongue.”

“Mahfooz is good at memorizing and we recorded his video and sent it to IBR. We’ll be proud if he also registeres his name in the Guinness World Book of Records,” she said.

The little child was found to be very happy with the medal and certificate sent by the IBR. He is ready to memorise more Bengali poems from his mother to break more records in future