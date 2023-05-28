5 saved by a whisker after car rams into wall of Fort William

Kolkata: Five youths were miraculously saved after a car rammed into the roadside boundary wall of the Fort William on Red Road on Sunday morning.

This apart, three more accidents took place till Sunday evening in which five persons were injured. According to the police report, the car driven by one of the five youths was allegedly moving towards Raj Bhavan from Kidderpore’s direction along the Red Road at a high speed. Around 7:45 am, while crossing the island in front of the East Gate of Fort William, the driver lost control and rammed into the boundary wall.

The passengers of the car somehow managed to get out unhurt. A few morning walkers were also near the spot when the accident had taken place. One of them said: “We were saved by inches. The car must have been moving at about a speed of 80 km per hour. While taking the turn at the island, the driver lost control.”

Police have seized the car and a probe has been initiated to find out the cause of the accident.

Meanwhile, on Sunday around 6 am a motorcyclist somehow lost control and fell on Strand Road near HRBC Bhavan. The rider of the motorcycle was admitted at the SSKM Hospital with multiple injuries while the pillion rider was treated and discharged as he had suffered minor injuries. Around 6:10 am, a plastic pipe-laden truck toppled after one of its front tyres exploded on Basanti Highway. The driver and the co-driver of the truck suffered minor injuries.