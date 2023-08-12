5 people held in Budge Budge twin murder case

Kolkata: Tension ran high in Budge Budge, South 24-Parganas, over an incident of twin murder.



The incident occurred late on Friday evening when the victims — Mahadev Purakait and his associate Ganesh Nashkar were returning home.

It was alleged that some miscreants stopped their way and beat them up indiscriminately.

The miscreants then slit their throats to ensure death. The accused had fled from the spot before the local people reached there.

Police have already arrested five persons for their alleged involvement in the incident.

The family members of the victims have, however, alleged that a local Trinamool Congress leader might have been involved in the incident.

The investigating officers are, however, examining all possible angles into the incident.