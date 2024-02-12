5 lakh people to be recruited by Bengal govt, says Mamata

Kolkata: Besides launching several projects and laying foundation stones of many new ones altogether worth Rs 4,000 crore, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from a distribution programme in Hooghly’s Arambagh on Monday announced that around 5 lakh people will be recruited by the state government in various departments.



Banerjee also blamed the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress for hindering recruitment processes by filing litigations. She said that the process of recruiting 60,000 police personnel and 1 lakh teachers has been held up due to litigation. She also challenged the opposition party leaders who are filing cases to contest an election if they have guts instead of hindering recruitment.

While addressing a gathering at the public distribution programme at Arambagh, Banerjee said that as many as 5.80 lakh people in the district will receive the benefits of several projects introduced from Monday’s programme.

Banerjee inaugurated a water treatment plant with a capacity of 55 million gallons per day in the Uttarpara municipality area at a cost of Rs 1,556. Around 17 lakh people from Uttarpara municipality, Konnagar municipality Kotrung municipality, Dankuni, Rishra, Srerampur, Vaidyabati, Chapdani municipality and from six Gram Panchayats will benefit from this water treatment plant. She also inaugurated Champadanga Pursura Arambagh state Highway 2 that was transformed to 4 lanes from 2 lanes. State government has spent Rs 610.76 crore for the project. She also inaugurated a 16 km long flyover over Shej canal and bridges over Damodar River and Mundeswari River.

The Chief Minister reminded that a project worth Rs 2,800 crore has been taken up for flood control and irrigation in the lower Damodar basin. State government has also provided funds for the prevention of erosion and strengthening of embankments along Damodar and Mundeswari rivers at the cost of Rs 672 crore.

A multi-chamber multi-product cold storage has been inaugurated in Khanakul which has been constructed for Rs 200.60 crore. A 10,000 metric ton storage godown has been inaugurated at Jangupara at Rs 10.24 crore. A monument has been inaugurated to show respect to those who were killed while fighting for land rights in Singur. It has come up at Rs 7 crore.

Banerjee also announced that a new road will be constructed connecting Daspur in West Midnapore, Joyrambatri Kamarpukur in Hooghly and Natungram in East Burdwan and North Bengal at an estimated cost of Rs 3,000 crore. A cold hub will be set up in Daspur at a cost of Rs 7.48 crore. She laid the foundation stone of a drinking water project worth Rs 256.52 crore.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the state government on its own will implement the Ghatal master plan in three years as the Centre has refused to implement it after repeated pleas. Banerjee was speaking at a public distribution programme in Hooghly’s Arambagh. Reacting to the incident of Governor visiting Sandeshkhali, Banerjee at Dumurjala Stadium in Howrah said: “Everybody is free to go everywhere. The accused have been arrested in the Sandeshkhali incident. I have also sent women’s commission’s representatives to Sandeshkhali.”