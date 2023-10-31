5 labourers from S Dinajpur return home safely from Sikkim

BALURGHAT: Five labourers from Balurghat block’s Krishnapur (West) who had gone to work in Sikkim and were missing since the flash flood, returned home on Monday afternoon.



Budhan Soren (42), Vikram Soren (19), Sujoy Tudu (20), Jayanta Murmu (20) and Nayan Mardi (22) could not be contacted after the disaster in Sikkim on October 4. A missing diary was also filed by the family members.

With their return, the family members heaved a sigh of relief. The five labourers had gone to North Sikkim to build bunkers for Indian soldiers on the China border.

As they were reported missing, the local club had halted the Durga Puja this time.

Bablu Soren, a local, said: “Five workers of our village were missing since the terrible floods in Sikkim on October 4. As they have returned home safely, Kali Puja will be held on a

grand scale.”

According to the family members, on September 22, as many as 27 workers from different areas of the district went to work in the Zero Point area of North Sikkim through a contractor in Siliguri. About 18 of them returned home due to extreme cold and breathing problems.

However, nine workers of this district along with about 60-70 others from other districts were working there.

Back home, Nayan Mardi said: “After the disaster in Sikkim, there was no mobile network. The road was also closed so I could not contact the family. We returned from the border area to the place we were staying in Sikkim last Friday. After the cell phone towers were restored. we called home.” Budhan’s wife Sujata expressed happiness after getting her husband and son Vikram back.

Dulali Soren, a neighbour, said: “We assumed that the missing people from our village had died from the horrible pictures we saw of Sikkim on TV. The entire village was in mourning for a month. Now happiness has returned to the village.”