5 killed in four different road accidents in city on Tue night

Five persons were killed in four separate road accidents across the city on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday around 9:05 pm, a youth identified as Bishal Sardar (22) of Rajdanga area was riding a motorcycle along Kalikapur main road in Garfa area when suddenly the driver of a car opened the door and Sardar collided with it near the Lohapool Recreation Club.

As soon as he fell on the road, the car fled. Sardar was rushed to M R Bangur Hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police claimed that Sardar was riding the two-wheeler without wearing a helmet.

The second accident took place on Basanti Highway in Kolkata Leather Complex (KLC) area where a motorcycle rider identified as Dipayan Mondal (50) lost control and rammed with a lamppost. As Mondal was not wearing a helmet, he suffered a critical head injury along with other injuries on his body. Mondal was declared brought dead at the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

Late on Tuesday night around 12:05 am, another accident took place on Karl Marx Sarani in the West Port area where an unknown truck rammed behind a motorcycle and fled. The two riders of the motorcycle identified as Mehtab Hossain and Siraul Basar Mondal were rushed to SSKM with multiple injuries where Hossain was declared brought dead. At around 3:15 am, a motorcycle moving along the Strand Road rammed with a median divider following which three riders suffered multiple injuries. They were rushed to SSKM Hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.