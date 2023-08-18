5 kids injured as concrete chunk from school’s roof falls on them

Raiganj: Five children were injured when a chunk of concrete from the ceiling of a classroom fell on them at Kamad Lahutara Free Primary School in Karandighi Police station area of North Dinajpur district on Friday afternoon.



Among the five, four were girls and one boy. They were students of class two and three. The injured children were immediately rushed to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital and are undergoing treatment there.

Tension spread in the locality following the incident. Dulal Sarkar, district Inspector of School (Primary), said: “We have started an investigation to find out how the incident occurred.

A report has been called from the inspector. We have requested the BDO to look into the incident also.”