5 injured in Clash over tree planting

There was a clash in the Singhpara area of Dhalpal-I Gram Panchayat owing to a dispute between two neighbours over planting of trees on a piece of land. The incident left five people injured. Two among the injured were taken to Tufanganj Sub-Divisional Hospital owing to their serious conditions. The two injured individuals are Keshab Das and Sukhmoyi Das. Three others were released after initial medical attention. It is reported that a formal written complaint on behalf of the injured parties will be filed.