5 held in women-thrashing case of Pakuahat

Malda: The police have arrested five people, including three women, for their alleged involvement in the incident of beating up two women in the market of Pakuahat under Bamangola police station on July 18. The video of the incident had gone viral on social media, sparking an uproar in various political circles. Malda superintendent of police (SP) Pradeep Kumar Yadav visited Pakuahat, where the incident had taken place, for investigation.



The arrested have been identified as Manoranjan Mandal, Bijay Mandal, Minati Tudu, Basanti Murdy and Rebati Barman. On Saturday morning, the district BJP leadership had launched a protest in front of the office of the SP.

Incidentally, on July 18, two middle-aged women, hailing from Fatehpur village under the Manikchak police station, went to sell lemons at Pakuahat. They were suddenly chased by some people labelling themselves as thieves. Later, the two women were caught in the crowded market of Pakuahat and were allegedly thrashed by some people in the presence of civic volunteers. Their clothes were also torn in the melee. The daughter of one of the victims said: “Last Tuesday, my mother and aunt went to sell lemons in Pakuahat where some people thrashed them and even tried to disrobe them. After that, the police went and gave first aid to my mother and aunt.

They were then sent to the correctional home.”

After being rescued, the two women were then arrested and sent to jail in connection with an incident pertaining to the vandalism of Nalagola outpost that had occurred on the heels of the Panchayat election.

Trinamool’s district spokesperson Ashish Kundu said: “I cannot say who is behind this incident. However, I demand immediate punishment of the guilty. We strongly protest the incident.”

Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda, said: “Five have been arrested in the case and we are looking into it if there is any form of lapse on the part of the police. However, the arrested said that it was the civic volunteers who rescued the women and brought them to the police station. We have also initiated a search for others who have been identified through the viral video.”