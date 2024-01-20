5-day Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival to commence on Jan 25

KOLKATA: Come January 25, the 10th Kolkata International Children’s Film Festival will kick off, featuring 110 films from 30 countries. The inauguration, scheduled at 5 pm at Nandan, will be graced by ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya, Indranil Sen, and filmmaker Sandip Ray.



Renowned Bollywood filmmaker Amole Gupta and his son Partho are also set to attend. Film lovers can watch the movies at Nandan, Rabindra Sadan, Sisir Mancha, Rabindra Tirtha, Rabindra Okakura Bhavan, and Chalachitra Satabarsha Bhavan.

“The film festival will pay homage to the legendary director Tapan Sinha and screen his children’s classics like ‘Kabuliwala,’ ‘Sabuj Dwiper Raja,’ and ‘Anokha Moti,” said Sen.

A centenary tribute to Mrinal Sen will also be paid, with a special screening of his only children’s film, ‘Ichhchapuran,’ based on Rabindranath Tagore’s story. The five-day festival will also include master classes by Amol Gupte, known for ‘Taare Zameen Par,’ and Mohan Agashe, adding educational insights to the event.

Sen also mentioned that the festival provides an ideal platform for parents to introduce their children to international cinema, featuring classics like ‘Casper,’ ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Hatari,’ and more. With films from diverse countries, including Russia, China, Bangladesh, Finland, Belgium, Japan, Australia, and Germany, it offers a rich cinematic experience.

To continue till January 29, the festival will see the participation of 1200 delegates.