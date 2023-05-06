5-day fest at Siliguri Institute of Technology from May 15

Kolkata: The Siliguri Institute of Technology is going to hold a five-day-long fest from May 15 to May 19, under the SITEX 2023 banner.



The fest will provide students with the opportunity to “participate, organise, lead and grow.” On May 16 and 17, they will be holding a tech fest, “Technovision2K23,” which will comprise project competitions on robotics, civil construction, startup challenge, gaming competition and drone exhibition as well as school project competition. The fest, on May 18, will take a cultural tone with various inter-college events on music, dance and other art forms. In their concluding event, there will be a live performance by the Under Ground Authority with EPR Iyer and Proshia Sen.