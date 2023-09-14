5-day children’s book fair & lit fest begins in Kolkata

: Bengal Education minister Bratya Basu expressed concern that students are relying too much on technology and losing touch with their mother tongue. “There are students who go to English medium schools and still read Bengali literature. However, the number is declining,” he said and urged for a stronger focus on reading Bengali literature and fostering imagination and curiosity through books.

This is for the first time a children’s book fair and literature festival is being held in Kolkata. Organised by the state Information and Cultural Affairs department and Shishu Kishore Akademi, the five-day event will be held from 2 pm to 7 pm and conclude on September 17.

On Wednesday, Basu along with renowned poet Joy Goswami and Shishu Kishore Akademi president Arpita Ghosh inaugurated the five-day festival at Ektara Mukta Mancha, Kolkata. The inauguration of the programme began with the students of Patha Bhavan performing a song.

“About 30-40 years ago, we had a ritual of gifting books on birthdays. Technology is the need of the hour but we also need to read to expand our horizon,” said Basu.

The minister also stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has a deep concern for children, and the majority of government schemes revolve around their well-being.

Nearly 20 schools and 15 publishers have participated in the fest. The science exhibition at the event is an added attraction. South Point Institute demonstrated a scientific model on ways to generate electricity from waste, while Jadavpur Baghajatin High School presented an earthquake-resistant building. Meanwhile, the class IX students at Haltu Kishalaya Shiksha Sadan are excited about their robotic hand. The five-day event will also see quiz competitions and cultural programmes.

Goswami, who was the chief guest at the event, was happy to see the smiling faces of the students at the fair and science exhibition.