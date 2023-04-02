‘5 blocks for 100 families to be made within a year’

KOLKATA: The Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) has started the second and the final phase of rehabilitation work for the slum dwellers adjacent to Mayer Bari at Bagbazar in North Kolkata.



Swapan Samaddar, who is in-charge of the Bustee Development department of KMC, accompanied by Director General of the department Amitava Pal and other senior officials, including local councillor Bapi Ghosh, visited the construction site and gave necessary directions regarding the work.

“Work has started in full swing and I have given a target of completing 5 blocks that will house 100 families in a year. Following this, the rest of the slum dwellers will be rehabilitated in the same manner in the next one year,” Samaddar said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2014 had expressed her desire of developing an international tourist centre with a total renovation of Mayer Bari in Bagbazar, considering the fact that it attracts both domestic as well as international tourists. The shifting of the slum dwellers is the first major step in that direction.

During the first phase of work, flats have been provided to 80 families in 4 blocks. However, the COVID-19 pandemic conditions had acted as a deterrent for further progress of the project. The total project will consist of 15 blocks that will house 300 families.

The apartments that have been constructed and will come up in the second phase will be 230 sq feet with bathroom, kitchen, balcony, dining space and one bedroom. Presently, makeshift arrangements have been made to accommodate the residents in houses built of tin sheds.

“I personally spoke with the slum dwellers and they have expressed their happiness over much better living conditions being provided to them. Our main purpose has always been not to evict any of the slum dwellers and ensure rehabilitation for all of them,” added Samaddar.

There will be a beautiful garden and a vocational training centre after relocating the slum dwellers in apartments.

The unemployed youth in and around the area will get priority in the training so that they can eke out a living.

The stretch around the heritage building will also be beautified and then decked up with illuminative lights to give it a majestic look.

Sarada Devi had lived in the two-storey house off Bagbazar Street, known as Mayer Bari, for 11 years (1909-1920). Hundreds of devotees and tourists from India and abroad throng the building every day.