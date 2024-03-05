5 arrested with about Rs 12L cash

Cooch Behar: The Cooch Behar Police arrested five individuals along with more than a lakh rupees. According to police sources, Tufanganj Police Station, situated on the Assam-Bengal border in Cooch Behar district, seized a white Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire car during a routine check on the Raidak Bridge in Tufanganj on Monday.



The car, travelling from Dhubri in Assam, had five passengers on board from Assam. During a search of the vehicle, a substantial amount of cash was discovered concealed in a bag in the car’s trunk. Upon interrogating the occupants, their inconsistent statements raised suspicions. Consequently, approximately Rs 12 lakh in cash were confiscated and the police proceeded to arrest the five suspects.